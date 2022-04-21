Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,947 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Stryker worth $129,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

SYK opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

