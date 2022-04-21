Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

ENTG opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

