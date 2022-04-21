EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 13th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.1%.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 268.82 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,862,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 518,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $2,968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 615.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

