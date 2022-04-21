Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Hits $5.79 on Major Exchanges

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $5.79 or 0.00013908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $174.01 million and $1.98 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

