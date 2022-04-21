Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading Down 7.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 210,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,533,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

