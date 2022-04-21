Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.37 Million

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will post $631.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.40 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.53. 49,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.07.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

