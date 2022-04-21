Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. 98,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,691,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXK. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The stock has a market cap of $939.05 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

