Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.05. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 26,238 shares traded.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.68 million, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.