Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $25.83

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 25.83, but opened at 26.99. Endeavor Group shares last traded at 25.89, with a volume of 2,536 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.20.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 484,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,487,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.