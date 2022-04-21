Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EMP.A stock traded down C$0.77 on Friday, hitting C$43.05. 172,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.83. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$36.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,534.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

