Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMLAF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Empire stock remained flat at $$35.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Empire has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

