Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

