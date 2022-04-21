Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Shares Up 1,916.9%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (LON:EDP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1,916.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). 4,657,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57,849% from the average session volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.50.
Electronic Data Processing Company Profile (LON:EDP)
Further Reading
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.