Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.10

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 37757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
