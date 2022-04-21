eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $780,941.64

eBoost (EBST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $780,941.64 and approximately $26.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00267945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001248 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001529 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.