East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,522. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

