Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,603. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

