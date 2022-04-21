Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $13,132.19

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Dynamite has a market cap of $13,132.19 and approximately $60,156.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00273359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005024 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $750.41 or 0.01802998 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,502 coins and its circulating supply is 386,796 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

