DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

