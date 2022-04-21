DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.86.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.87. 932,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.51. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

