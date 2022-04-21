DT Investment Partners LLC Has $214,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,385,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.