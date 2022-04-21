DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Down 2.7%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70). 154,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 71,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.72).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

