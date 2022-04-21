Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.83. Approximately 22,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,174,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $3,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

