Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.83. Approximately 22,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,174,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.
A number of analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $3,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
