Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS.

Shares of DOV traded down $12.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59. Dover has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Dover from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dover by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.