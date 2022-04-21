Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

