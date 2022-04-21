Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.71. 51,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

