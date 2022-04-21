Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dollar General worth $146,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Dollar General by 73.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,249,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

