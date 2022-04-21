Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $18.53 billion and approximately $734.20 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.00268219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.