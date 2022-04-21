DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DocuSign stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

