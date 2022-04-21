Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 1.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$63.11 and last traded at C$62.26. 29,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 97,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

