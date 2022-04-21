DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.97

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 3488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

