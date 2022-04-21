DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.97

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 3488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.