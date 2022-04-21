Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,454. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $97.84 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

