DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $294.97 million and $3.15 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00255201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004689 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021933 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.53 or 0.00656146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,306,896 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.