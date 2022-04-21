Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $44,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

