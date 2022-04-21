Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,084,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

