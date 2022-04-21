Devang Shah Sells 7,298 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $14,450.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 344,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40.

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,407,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 286,089 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

