Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
About Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)
Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.
