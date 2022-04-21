DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Reduced by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,683,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,897,000 after buying an additional 608,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 125,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

