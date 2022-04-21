Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

