Delta Investment Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Flotek Industries worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 20,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.09. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

