Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,911. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.