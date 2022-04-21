DeGate (DG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.27 Million

DeGate (DG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $2.27 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07441962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.44 or 1.00051250 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

