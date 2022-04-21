Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Set at C$41.50 by CIBC

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$41.50 target price by CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.40.

Shares of DFY stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million.

