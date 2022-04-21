Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.94.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.