Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

