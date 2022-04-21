DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $4,991.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

