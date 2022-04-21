Deeper Network Hits Market Capitalization of $77.20 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $77.20 million and $792,088.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

