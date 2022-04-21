DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,366.00

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,366.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.