DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Up 21.8%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) was up 21.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -574.43 and a beta of 1.12.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

