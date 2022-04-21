Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.84

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 136107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

