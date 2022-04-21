Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $9.43. Daseke shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 10,647 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a market cap of $553.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.